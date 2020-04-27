Deutsche Bank net profit falls due to pandemic

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Deutsche Bank net profit falls due to pandemic

Business
Posted: / Updated:

The buildings of the banking district are reflected in the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Due to the coronavirus the economy worldwide expects heavy losses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank has reported that its net income fell to 66 million euros ($72 million) in the first quarter as the pandemic hurt its business. The bank said it was letting its financial buffers fall so it can maintain lending to clients but said the easing was temporary and modest.

The net profit fell from 201 million euros in the first quarter of last year, while revenue dropped to 6.4 billion euros from 6.35 billion euros. Money set aside to cover loans that are not being repaid grew to around 500 million euros from 140 million a year ago, one sign of business distress amid the shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

It said its common equity tier 1 ratio, one measure of financial strength, fell to 12.8% from 13.6% at year end. But the bank said it would not restrict lending just to maintain its target for its capital cushion.

“Management has made the clear decision to allow capital to fall modestly and temporarily below its target in order to support clients and the broader economy at this time of economic crisis,” the company said in a statement. The bank said it was maintaining buffers well above regulatory requirements in any case.

The European Central Bank has eased capital requirements for banks during the pandemic to make it easier for them to keep lending. Bank lending is key to the European economy because companies tend to get their financing from banks as opposed to from bond or stock markets.

The bank released partial first quarter earnings in an email just before midnight Sunday. A more detailed report is due April 29.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss