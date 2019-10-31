Delphi technical center in Henrietta closing at end of 2020

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Delphi Technologies officials say the company plans to close its technical center in Henrietta.

The closure is scheduled for December 31, 2020.

Officials say approximately 235 people, including both regular and contract employees, are expected to be affected by the Rochester area closure.

Officials say, “where possible, employees will be retrained and offered roles at other sites if there are other opportunities and if a relocation is suitable for the employee.”

The closure is part of a “fundamental transformation plan as a direct response to the major transitions and challenges the automotive industry faces,” according to the company’s press release.

Company statement:

While difficult, the decision to close the Rochester, New York Technical Center was made following a comprehensive global analysis of the company’s engineering footprint and broader cost structure. Over the next three years, the company plans to take a range of actions to reshape and realign its footprint and significantly reduce its overall cost structure to enable it to quickly respond to the rapidly changing market dynamics. These changes will ensure that Delphi Technologies remains competitive and maintains its technology leadership position. he company is adapting quickly to ensure it is best positioned to continue to invest in key technologies and deliver longer-term profitable growth for the benefit of its customers, employees and other stakeholders.

