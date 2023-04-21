ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After declaring bankruptcy earlier this month, David’s Bridal submitted a WARN notice to lay off employees in New York State — some of them in Rochester.

According to the notice, the David’s Bridal location on West Henrietta Road is among seven other locations in New York that will be laying off employees. In total, the notice says that this will affect 475 employees.

The notice says that the layoffs will start this month and will continue into August. The layoff is classified as a “plant layoff.” The company will begin laying off corporate employees before moving on to distribution center employees. Field and store employees will be laid off between June and August 2023.

David’s Bridal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Days before this announcement, the company planned to lay off over 9,000 employees.

The CEO of David’s Bridal said that their stores will remain open and that they remain focused on their future and their customers.