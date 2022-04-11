ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Datto, a global provider of security and cloud-based software that was founded by RIT alum Austin McChord, will be acquired by Kaseya for $6.2 billion, the company reported Monday on its website.

Kaseya is described as a “premier provider of unified IT management and security software.” According to Datto officials said Monday that company stockholders will receive $25.50 per share in cash.

According to a company press release, the all-cash transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with investments from TGP, Temasek, and Sixth Street. The $6.2 offer represents a 52% premium to Datto’s March 16 stock price of $23.37, officials said.

“This is exciting news for Kaseya’s global customers, who can expect to see more functional, innovative and integrated solutions as a result of the purchase,” said Fred Voccola, Kaseya’s CEO. “Datto has a legendary commitment to its customers and employees. The alignment of our missions and focus makes us a natural fit, that will help our greatly appreciated customers reach new levels of success.” Continued Voccola, “Kaseya is known for our outstanding track record of retaining the brands and cultures of the companies we acquire and supercharging product quality. We couldn’t be more excited about what lies before us – Kaseya and Datto will be better together to serve our customers.”

“Datto has always been committed to creating world-class technology for SMBs and delivering it through our global network of MSPs to align our growth with the channel. Combining with Kaseya brings together a broader array of technology products to create additional opportunities for MSPs,” said Tim Weller, CEO of Datto. ”I’m encouraged by the continued investment in the rapidly-expanding global MSP community, and this transaction is another important validation of the channel.”

“At Insight Partners, we work with IT infrastructure technology leaders who define and grow their markets through world-class software, data and innovation,” said Michael Triplett, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We are excited to continue to support Kaseya, an industry-defining IT and security infrastructure management company, as they deepen their support for the industry and enhance the experience of their customers.”

The acquisition is pending until regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, company officials said.

Datto – which was founded in 2007 by McChord – is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. They originally opened their Rochester office in 2014 as part of the Start-Up NY program.