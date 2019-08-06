CVS offering home delivery with new program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Get ready to remember another log-in, that is if you want to take part in a new program CVS is launching. They are offering free home delivery of products like shampoo or even prescription medicine if you subscribe to their Amazon Prime like service.

The membership will cost $48 a year.

The Care Pass Program will expand across the country soon. It was tested out in a couple of cities like Philadelphia and Boston. You can also pick the $5 a month option.

Members will also get discounts on CVS brand items, a monthly 410 coupon and access to a pharmacy hotline.