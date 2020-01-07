Proposal would expand 3 tech companies in Rochester, create 700+ jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s annual State of the State address is Wednesday and he will lay out his agenda for 2020.

While many of those agenda points have already been released, one in particular is noteworthy for Rochesterians.

The governor’s 24th proposal is to bring three “industry-leading, high-technology” companies to create more than 700 jobs in “Rochester’s Downtown Innovation Zone.”

According to the Cuomo’s office, the three companies that would grow their operations in the City of Rochester are:

CloudCheckr — Cloud management platform company

Mastodon — Communication hardware manufacturing specialist

Calero — Communication software development company

The governor’s office says the tech companies’ expansions in Rochester will create more than 700 jobs locally; 397 from CloudCheckr, 235 from Mastodon, and up to 100 from Calero.

“Rochester is quickly gaining a reputation as the home of some of the most innovative tech companies in the region thanks in part to targeted state investments and our locally-driven approach to economic development,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release. “The investments by these companies to expand in the region will create new, good-paying jobs and help ensure all the arrows continue pointing in the right direction for the Finger Lakes region.”

According to the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, the designated area is known as the innovation zone, is home to 195 businesses that are working to support the city’s downtown area.

