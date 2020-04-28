Live Now
Corning Inc. reports $96 million loss in Q1

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $96 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Corning, New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.53 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Corning shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 11%. The stock has fallen 36% in the last 12 months.

