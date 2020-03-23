1  of  2
Corning Inc. facilities to remain open during COVID-19 pandemic

by: George Stockburger

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — All Corning Inc. manufacturing facilities in New York will remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company spokesperson.

The company says they’ve been deemed an “essential service” by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

All of Corning’s manufacturing facilities in New York State have been designated “essential” under Governor Cuomo’s latest executive mandate. We are making sure all facilities that remain open for essential work are subject to rigorous health and safety precautions. Our employees, their families, and our communities continue to be our highest priority.

— Gabrielle Bailey, Corning Inc.

The Governor’s office released a list of essential services, including manufacturers.

3. Essential Manufacturing, Including:

  • food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages
  • chemicals
  • medical equipment/instruments
  • pharmaceuticals
  • sanitary products
  • telecommunications
  • microelectronics/semi-conductor
  • agriculture/farms
  • household paper products

Corning’s Corning Valor® Glass is used for pharmaceutical packaging.

Additionally, Corning Inc. said that it “maintains safety supplies essential for the health and safety of Corning employees,” but like many, the company “faces challenges to acquire safety supplies for its employees, similar to many companies globally. “

