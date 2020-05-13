Consumers, lawmakers rip airlines for withholding refunds

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Consumers, lawmakers rip airlines for withholding refunds

Business

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Denver International Airport, r m

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo a Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. There are thousands of airline customers who have canceled bookings because of the coronavirus epidemic and haven’t gotten their money back. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and four other Senate Democrats proposed legislation on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 that would require airlines to give full cash refunds to passengers during the pandemic, even if it was the customer who canceled. Frontier has offered only a travel credit instead of a full refund. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

When her Las Vegas hotel shut down and returned her money, and both Nevada and her home state of Ohio issued stay-home orders, Helen Moon canceled the flight that she and her husband had booked on Frontier Airlines and asked for a cash refund.

No dice. Frontier offered only a travel credit instead of the refund because Moon – and not the airline — canceled the $970 reservation.

“We were following the government restrictions, they said shelter in place, and we had nowhere to sleep,” Moon says. “Why would you fly somewhere if you had no accommodations?”

There are thousands of other airline customers just like Moon who canceled bookings because of the coronavirus epidemic and can’t get their money back.

Some Senate Democrats are picking up the issue.

“At a time when families are struggling to pay for food, for housing, for prescriptions, it’s absolutely unconscionable that the airlines won’t return this money to consumers,” Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said during an online news conference with consumer groups.

Markey and four other Senate Democrats proposed legislation on Wednesday that would require airlines to give full cash refunds to passengers during the pandemic, even if it was the customer who canceled. They say they will try to include the requirement in any further virus-relief measures.

The senators have previously estimated that airlines are holding back more than $10 billion by refusing to pay cash refunds.

Anna Laitin, director of financial policy for Consumer Reports, said in some cases airlines have pushed vouchers even when it was the airline that canceled the flight. Industry officials say that problem has been fixed.

The airlines are struggling to survive a 90% drop in air travel due to the pandemic. U.S. carriers are burning through at least $350 million a day, according to their trade group, Airlines for America.

The trade group says airlines are following U.S. Transportation Department regulations, which require cash refunds only when the airline cancels the flight.

“We are sticking to the regulations, as we have to, for a very simple reason: We want to preserve the jobs in our industry, we want to be part of the economic recovery,” the trade group’s president, Nicholas Calio, said at a Senate hearing last week.

If Congress forces the airlines to pay cash refunds, it will “drive the companies towards bankruptcy, which would happen very quickly at the rate things are going,” Calio said.

The Transportation Department said this week that it received more than 25,000 complaints about airlines in March and April, mostly about refunds. Normally the department gets about 1,500 complaints a month. The agency again reminded airlines of the rules around cash refunds, but it stopped short of requiring them when customers cancel a reservation.

Some consumers who initially took credits are having second thoughts.

Dan Baumbach, a retired computer programmer in Colorado, said he accepted United Airlines’ offer of a $400 voucher because he had bought the cheapest possible round trip this month from Denver to Reno, Nevada. But the voucher expires in November, a year from when he bought the ticket, and he is unsure whether air travel will be safe by then for a 71-year-old.

Now he wants cash, although he has not yet asked United for a refund.

“I don’t want to be greedy,” Baumbach said, “but I would like not to lose the money.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss