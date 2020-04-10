Consumer prices slump 0.4% as virus puts chill on spending

Breaking News
46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Consumer prices slump 0.4% as virus puts chill on spending

Business

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Shelves usually stocked with bread lay nearly empty at a Target in Abington, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Coronavirus concerns have led to consumer panic buying of grocery staples. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer prices fell 0.4% in March, the largest decline in five years, revealing the downward pressure that the coronavirus pandemic is exerting on the cost of gasoline, airfares, hotel rooms and other goods and services.

Last month’s decline was the largest monthly drop since January 2015, the Labor Department said Friday. Consumer prices rose a slight 0.1 percent in February.

Energy costs slid 5.8% with gasoline prices falling 10.5%. Airfares plunged 12.6% while hotel and motel prices, dropped 6.8%.

The travel industry has been hit hard by the shutdown of much of the country because of the coronavirus.

Consumer prices are up a modest 1.5% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has risen 2.1% over the last 12 months.

Economists expect more price declines ahead with large parts of the economy shut down and millions out of work. They believe the country has already entered a steep recession and the falling prices raise the prospect of disinflation.

When producers lack pricing power, it can create a circular pattern in which consumers put purchases on hold, driving prices down further. Consumer activity accounts for 70% of all U.S. economic activity and a sustained chill in spending can damage the overall economy.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the concerns about disinflation was one of the reasons the Federal Reserve has moved so forcefully to combat the current crisis.

Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, said, “There’s deflation in the air and more downward pressure on prices is imminent with economic demand plummeting this quarter.”

Economists are already predicting that the economy could fall by as much as 30% at an annual rate this quarter. The hope is that the downturn will be short as economic activity rebounds sharply once the virus is contained.

The CPI report said that energy prices fell 5.7% from a year ago, while food prices are up 1.9% after a 0.3% gain in March.

Clothing costs tumbled a sharp 2% in March, while the price of new vehicles fell 0.4%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss