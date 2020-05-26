Consumer confidence up slightly but remains near 6-year low

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Consumer confidence up slightly but remains near 6-year low

Business

by: MATT OTT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 21, 2020, file photo, a man rides his bike on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly brutal to the tourism-dependent economies of Nevada and Hawaii, lifting the unemployment rate in both states to about one-quarter of the workforce. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence inched up this month, showing signs of stabilizing, but remained near a six-year low in the face of the widespread business shutdowns that have sent the economy into recession.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its confidence index ticked up to a reading of 86.6 in May from 85.7 in April. The index, which reflects consumers’ assessments of present conditions and expectations about the future, had plummeted in the previous two months. The index had reached 130.7 in February before tumbling about 12 points in March and by more than 20 in April.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the country to close, stifling consumer spending, which drives about 70% of all economic activity in the the United States. Optimism about the economy in general has improved slightly as states have gradually lifted shelter-in-place orders and many categories of businesses have been allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.

“Following two months of rapid decline, the free-fall in confidence stopped in May,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. ”Short-term expectations moderately increased as the gradual re-opening of the economy helped improve consumers’ spirits.”

The present conditions index, based on how consumers feel about current business and labor market conditions, declined slightly from 73 to 71.1. The proportion of consumers who described business conditions as “good” fell from 19.9% to 16.3%, while those who characterized business conditions as “bad” rose from 45.3% to 52.1%.

Consumers were more optimistic about the short-term outlook. The proportion who expect business conditions to improve over the next six months rose from 39.8% to 43.3%. Those who foresee business conditions worsening declined from 25.1% to 21.4%.

The U.S. economy has been in a free-fall since mid-March, when fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus took hold and businesses shut down across the country. The unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, and nearly 39 million Americans have applied for jobless benefits in the past two months. The economy is thought to be contracting in the current April-June quarter at an annual rate of nearly 40%.

All of which raises the question of how much worse things could get.

“I think the biggest threat will come from another potential closing of the economy,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics. “I can see confidence levels plummet if we see another lengthy shutdown that results in more permanent job losses. I cannot be sure of the magnitude, but confidence could easily drop if job and income prospects deteriorate further.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss