Constellation Brands moving from Victor to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Constellation Brands is moving its headquarters from Victor to downtown Rochester.

Constellation will move, along with hundreds of jobs, to the Aqueduct Building on East Broad Street in Rochester.

Victor Town Supervisor Jack Marren confirmed the news Tuesday. Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has said it would share more information Tuesday evening. An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

Constellation Brands produces and markets beers and wines out of its Victor headquarters. The company has also been investing in a Canadian marijuana company called Canopy Growth for years.

Constellation Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.