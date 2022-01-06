ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Constellation Brands officials announced Thursday that the company has entered an agreement with Coca Cola to manufacture, market, distribute, and launch FRESCA Mixed, a new ready-to-drink cocktail beverage.

According to company officials, “Adult Alternative Beverages,” including ready-to-drink cocktails, represents nearly an $8 billion industry.

“The Coca-Cola Company’s FRESCA® brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise,” said Bill Newlands, Constellation’s president and chief executive officer.

According to Constellation Brands officials, FRESCA is currently the fastest growing soft drink trademark in the Coca-Cola company’s U.S. portfolio. FRESCA is used as a cocktail mixer, a soft drink, and a zero-calorie, zero-sugar sparkling soda water. Officials say the new FRESCA Mixed will balance those features with “quality spirit bases rooted in Constellation’s expertise.”

They say the new FRESCA Mixed will be a “distinctive and intriguing brand that delivers consumers fuller-flavored, convenient, ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits that are great tasting and high quality.”

“One of the core tenets of our innovation strategy is a belief in the power of extending strong and trusted brands in thoughtful ways to bring to market unique products that resonate with consumers,” said Mallika Monteiro, Constellation’s chief growth, strategy, and digital officer. “This is an exciting agreement that allows us to continue expanding our premium portfolio in ways that deliver distinctive consumer value propositions that include things like more flavor, different alcohol bases, and functional benefits.”

“The Coca-Cola Company and Constellation Brands have a shared passion for building some of the world’s most loved brands and for building best-in-class beverage experiences,” said Dan White, chief of new revenue streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. “Our new relationship with Constellation Brands is ideal due to their consumer-focused approach to brand building, expansive distribution network, and distilled distribution expertise. With the launch of FRESCA™ Mixed by Constellation, people will have an entirely new way to enjoy the taste of FRESCA®, now mixed with real spirits.”

FRESCA Mixed is expected to launch this year.

Constellation announced last year that the company would be relocating its headquarters to Rochester, and bring hundreds of jobs with it.

Constellation, a worldwide beverage leader, will move its primary operation, and nearly 400 jobs to the Aqueduct Building on East Broad Street in Rochester, with approximately 170,000 square feet of space.

According to the governor’s office, plans include an $82 million investment with construction and renovations on the building are tentatively scheduled to start by the middle of next year, and expected to be ready for occupancy by 2024.