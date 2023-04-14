ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Abundance Food Co-Op has been on South Ave. in Rochester since 2017.

It’s a grocery store that is owned by community shareholders, but anyone can shop.

For $100, anyone who lives nearby can become a shareholder and help run the business, as well as receive benefits and discounts.

News 8 spoke with Abundance Food Co-Op Friday about supporting local business.

“We really focus in on supporting local producers and local vendors through the sale of local products, working with local distributors,” General Manager of Abundance Food Co-Op Brandon Cane said. “About 20% of our sales are attributable to local producers, that’s over a 150 mile radius from Rochester.”

One farm owner who is also part owner has been selling to them for decades.

“For me, it meant as a farmer that I could make a decent living on a small farm,” Elizabeth Henderson said. “It’s a way of keeping a small organic farm in business and providing the highest quality of vegetables that you can get anywhere.”

The Co-Op is at 571 South Avenue in Rochester and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.