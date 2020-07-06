1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Commerzbank shares jump after CEO, board chair quit

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in Germany’s struggling Commerzbank rose more than 8% on Monday in the wake of the resignation of the bank’s CEO and board chairman under pressure over the bank’s sagging profits and stock price.

CEO Martin Zielke and board chair Stefan Schmittmann submitted their resignations on Friday. Zielke said that the bank’s financial performance had been “unsatisfactory” and that the bank needed “a profound transformation and a new CEO.”

Shares rose to 4.45 euros in early afternoon trading in Europe.

Media reports indicate the bank’s management has been criticized by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, the second-largest shareholder, over the pace of restructuring. The bank is reportedly considering dropping 7,000 jobs and closing branches as it struggles with low profitability. Discussions last year about a possible merger with Germany’s Deutsche Bank did not lead to a deal. Commerzbank made a net loss of 295 million euros ($320 million) in the first three months of the year.

Very low or negative interest rates are one factor that can weaken profits, since they lower returns on bond holdings and squeeze margins on lending. However the European Central Bank has taken steps to ease the impact of negative rates on bank profits by exempting some of their holdings at the central bank from the official negative rate.

Job cuts “will be just the start for the bank,” wrote ABN AMRO analyst Tom Kinmonth. “Commerzbank is caught in a trap. Negative interest rates are hurting banks with low domestic government bond yields.”

Commerzbank’s largest shareholder is the German government with more than 15%, a legacy of a state bailout of the bank during the global financial crisis in 2009.

