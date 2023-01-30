ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday morning over the opening of a Whole Foods store in Brighton.

23 lawsuits were initially made against the construction of the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton. However, a New York Supreme Court judge threw out all but one of the complaints — the remaining complaint involving a trail running behind the plaza.

Construction of the store and plaza has been impeded for years due to opposition and lawsuits from local grassroots campaigns Brighton Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue. Both organizations gave their thanks to Wegmans for their aid in helping the two organizations oppose the construction.

Both organizations denied that Wegmans is aiding them due to Whole Foods being a competitor. The two groups said that Wegmans is helping with concerns about traffic on Monroe Avenue.

Dan Daniele of the Daniele Family Company — the organization responsible for developing the Whole Foods Plaza in Brighton — expects the Whole Foods location and the rest of the plaza’s tenants to open early this year.