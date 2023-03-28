ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clifton Springs Service Area re-opened Tuesday after a recent modernization project, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Located on I-90 eastbound between the Manchester and Geneva exits, the new Clifton Springs Service Area is part of a $450 million project to redevelop all of the service areas along the Thruway. With over 20,000 square feet, it is larger than the first three locations that have opened.

The new service area will also feature many amenities such as a playground area, outdoor seating, areas for pets, EV charges, and a farm market space.

In addition to these amenities, the service area also houses new restaurants. These eateries include:

Shake Shack

Chick-Fil-A (Opening TBA)

Starbucks drive-thru

Auntie Anne’s (opening TBA)

Applegreen Market Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

The new service area re-opens after the Iroquois, Indian Castle, Chittenango, and Junius Ponds service areas re-opened after their respective projects. According to the Thruway Authority, the Port Byron Service Area is now closed for construction. Fuel services will still be available during the area’s construction.