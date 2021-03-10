City to foreclose on CityGate in Rochester, claiming $737,000 owed in back taxes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has moved to foreclose on the CityGate complex, owned by Anthony J. Costello & Son.

According to documents, $737,186.81 is owed in back taxes.

A claim filed by the city says that “the ‘Costello Entities’ have been collecting real estate tax payments from the commercial tenants at the Properties under the terms of their leases, and have kept those tax payments instead of turning them over to Plaintiff (the City of Rochester).”

CityGate is on the corner of Westfall and East Henrietta roads.

Court paperwork: