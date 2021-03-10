City to foreclose on CityGate in Rochester, claiming $737,000 owed in back taxes

Business
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has moved to foreclose on the CityGate complex, owned by Anthony J. Costello & Son.

According to documents, $737,186.81 is owed in back taxes.

A claim filed by the city says that “the ‘Costello Entities’ have been collecting real estate tax payments from the commercial tenants at the Properties under the terms of their leases, and have kept those tax payments instead of turning them over to Plaintiff (the City of Rochester).”

CityGate is on the corner of Westfall and East Henrietta roads.

Court paperwork:

City to foreclose on CityGate, claiming $737,000 owed in back taxes by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss