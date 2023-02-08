ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to connect residents with opportunities for care and employment. The Department of Recreation and Human Services held a fair at the Edgerton R-Center Wednesday.

Numerous organizations were in attendance, representing job opportunities in child care, manufacturing, and more.

Organizers say they aim to offer a wide variety of options regardless of experience.

“We want out residents to get employment, good paying employment, but we also want to make sure resources are available to support their employment as well,” said Shawn Futch, workforce development coordinator. “So I have resource centers here as well as employers here, opening up their doors.”

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to Wednesday’s event, organizers say there’s no need to stress. They have another event planned for February 28th, at the Carter Street R-Center.