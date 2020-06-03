City of Rochester helping 86 businesses after riots, looting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester said it will work to help businesses affected by the weekend riots.

The Neighborhood and Business Development Department said 86 businesses were impacted and it’s working on contacting them to find out what they need to reopen.

The NBD has already been helping local companies dealing with issues from the COVID pandemic with grants and social loans. To date, over 300 local businesses were helped through these programs.

