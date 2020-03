ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CITY Newspaper, a free alternative weekly newspaper in Rochester since 1971, will halt its print production as most of the places it was made available have been mandated to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

CITY Newspaper says it will continue its publication online. CITY Newspaper David Andreatta tweeted about the newspaper’s update Tuesday afternoon:

As awful as this situation is for us @roccitynews, it pales next to the heartache felt by some people and their families right now. No one will go untouched by this virus in some shape or form. We're in this together. Thank you for your support. https://t.co/5FlJ4gftm7 — David Andreatta (@david_andreatta) March 24, 2020

