City Grill rebrands as an East Ave. nightlife destination ahead of remodeling plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Signs of new life at a once-popular nightlife destination in Rochester’s East End neighborhood.

City Grill on East Avenue announced its closure back in November. Owners and management said they made the decision to close to due complications from the construction of what was the East Avenue Inn and Suites, which will be become The Courtyard by Marriott East-End Hotel.

The team said they were working on plans in hopes of re-opening alongside the new hotel in the future, although no expected date of completion was given.

In the meantime, the City Grill Facebook page posted Thursday what’s in store for the near future:

According to the post, City Grill will be opening their doors every Saturday until their remodeling begins.

City Grill Underground will be open Saturdays from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. and is described in the post as “lounge style, fun atmosphere with a cool DJ and exciting bartenders providing a fun place to grab a drink.”

The City Grill Underground is for adults 21 years and older, and requires a business casual dress code.