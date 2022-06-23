ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following a devastating fire that destroyed its facility on Christmas Eve two years ago, City Blue Imaging finally has a new place to call home.

Members of the local business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to show off their new headquarters and discuss an upcoming expansion.

City Blue staff were joined by loved ones and Rochester government spokespeople.

Since those early hours of Christmas Eve morning, when 70 Rochester firefighters responded to the fire that ultimately destroyed its 14,000-square-foot facility, City Blue Imaging set up shop in a temporary office on 84 Scio Street, right next door to their original building.

According to City Blue Imaging CEO and President Mark Cleary, he and his staff watched the building burn to the ground for four hours.

“I just can’t fathom the outpouring love, the texts, the people coming forward saying, ‘I can do whatever you need me to do.’ Our competitors, our neighbors, our family and friends,” Cleary said. “It just makes me feel very blessed, very happy to be a Rochesterian.

The new facility features an upgraded mural painted on the front-facing wall by local artists Najhay “Halo” Quick and Shawn Dunwoody. Other improvements include a bigger workspace.

“It’s what makes our operation I think special but is also a reflection of the community that we live in,” Cleary said. “We have strong ties to the local neighborhood — to Rochester, the broader city itself — and this area and it’s something we find really envigorates our business.”

City Blue Imaging’s new location now sits a few doors down from the original at 74 Scio Street.

