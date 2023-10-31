ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two bank brands filed plans recently to close down two of their local branches.

According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Citizens Bank has filed plans to close their branch inside of the Tops located at 1225 Jefferson Road.

On Wednesday, Citizens Bank said the branch will close on January 24, 2024.

FULL STATEMENT FROM CITIZENS BANK:

“We’ve been on a journey at Citizens to evolve how our customers bank with us, and we continually review customer patterns to progress and adjust branch strategy across our network. We will close our Jefferson Tops branch at 1225 Jefferson Road in Rochester, NY on January 24, 2024. We look forward to continuing to serve customers through our neighboring branches, including the Citizens Henrietta and South Clinton Tops, each less than 3 miles away, as well as through our online and mobile banking platforms. We remain committed to the Western NY market with plans to invest in our Rochester branches over the next several years, in addition to continuing our investment in digital and mobile capabilities. In-store branches remain a key part of our overall strategy to help customers bank when, where and how they prefer. Citizens has a long standing and continued partnership with Tops, and we look forward to serving customers together.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM COMMUNITY BANK:

The second, Community Bank in Mount Morris. The branch, located on 46 Main Street in Livingston County, filed closing plans in the middle of October.

In a statement to News 8, Community Bank said they will close the Main Street branch on January 19, 2024. They plan to consolidate services to the nearby branch, located at 4218 Lakeville Road in Geneseo.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, however, in-branch transactions are declining across the banking industry as digital banking continues to become a growing customer preference. We remain dedicated to serving customers in the community by providing banking services through our other nearby branches, online and mobile banking, and customer support center,” Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Hal Wentworth said in the statement.

Back in February, Community Bank announced the closure of their Rushville branch.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.