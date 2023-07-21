ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Polish your sweet tooth! One Rochester business is alerting customers about an upcoming promotion in anticipation of an approaching holiday.

Cheesy Eddie’s will continue their tradition of giving away free slices of cheesecake for National Cheesecake Day.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28, the establishment will give away over 3,000 slices to those who stop by their Jefferson Road location. They add they slices will be on a first come, first serve basis, and are limited to one person.

For the special holiday, Cheesy Eddie’s will collaborate with other local businesses, including Mortalis Brewing, Macarollin, and Union Place Coffee Roasters.

Cheesy Eddie’s says due to space and staff, their South Avenue location will be closed on July 28. The open location that day will be 900 Jefferson Road, Building 21, next to Palmer’s Market.