Cereal bar opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Warren joined in the opening of Rochester’s first full-service cereal bar and restaurant on Sunday afternoon.

Rochester native Cheria Anderson opened Morgan’s Cereal Bar on 320 East Avenue. The line to Anderson’s restaurant was out the door on its opening day.

Morgan’s Cereal Bar is named after Anderson’s grandmother and god-daughter.

The restaurant has different hot and cold cereals, toppings and breakfast food, and unique menu items like cereal waffles, cereal pancakes and cereal milkshakes.

Anderson said she saw her first cereal bar in London in 2012 and later saw a similar venture in New York City.

Anderson wanted to bring the concept to her hometown.

“This is what entrepreneurship is all about. It’s about taking a risk on a new idea, introducing something fresh and exciting to our community,” Mayor Warren said. “And one thing I really love is how this brings out the child in everyone. This is something you can enjoy with your kids – and be a bit of a kid yourself.”