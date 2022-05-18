WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CDS Life Transitions hosted the grand opening of CDS RX Wednesday in Webster.

The pharmacy specializes in serving those with disabilities, seniors, veterans, and families. Some of the services the pharmacy will provide include over-the-counter products like cold medicine and pain relievers, adult immunizations, home delivery, and medication counseling.

Doctor Joel Haas says the goal is bring back some hometown feel to the people.

“We have people who are close by to us, we have seniors who are trying to live at home independently, and this is a way that we can provide those medication services to a hometown environment so people can feel connected – the way it used to be,” he said.

He adds it’s their way of using the skills they already have and bringing it to the community. For more information about the new CDS RX pharmacy, click here.