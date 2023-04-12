WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster restaurant Carl’s Pizza Kitchen is set to close its doors at the end of April, the restaurant confirmed with News 8 Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the business, located on South Ave, says they will close on Sunday, April 30.

“It has been our honor to serve this community for the past 5 years! Due to the rising food and labor costs, combined with the decrease in annual revenue and staff shortage There just aren’t any alternatives. From our family to yours we thank you for your business and we will miss you all,” the post said.

According to their website, Carl’s Pizza Kitchen first opened on March 12, 2018.