ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Canopy Growth, owned by Victor based Constellations Brands, has filed a lawsuit against a Nevada based hemp producer, GFH.

In a mutual agreement, Canopy wired GFH more than $7 million to plant and cultivate over 1,000 acres of hemp.

The lawsuit alleges that GFH instead pocketed the money for personal use.

Canopy said it never received any hemp or money back. The company is suing GFH on eight different counts, including fraud and breach of contract.