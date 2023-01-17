CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — An empty lot on the corner of Main St. & Saltonstall in Canandaigua is finally getting some needed development. Both the mayor and city manager confirmed the public proceeding to News 8.

The 9,000 sq. ft. space was the former home to multiple gas stations — most recently a Tom’s Mobil. New development is in the planning stages with the city’s planning commission. The most recent meeting was last Wednesday, and the next meeting is scheduled for February 8th.

“I’m really glad to see something happening on that corner, it’s probably the most frequently asked question I get,” said Canandaigua mayor Bob Palumbo.

City manager John Goodwin goes one step further:

“I’ve literally been working on this project to try and get it redeveloped for about ten years,” said Goodwin.

This now city-owned site needed remediation to remove contaminants from the leftover gas tanks and garages. Goodwin says this is the third development plan, and looks to turn this lot and one adjacent parcel — a drive-through beverage store — into a multi-store multi-use building.

Goodwin says that although the developer, Rainaldi Real Estate — who has not returned a request for comment — has not announced any tenants, they have big plans for the space.

“(We’re) looking for offices, restaurants, maybe a recreational facility as part of the tenancy,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin and Palumbo say it’s good to be moving in the right direction on Main Street.

“The people that it brings to Canandaigua, whether they’re coming to the restaurant or coming to their office, they’re going to go to lunch, shop on Main Street, visit stores, and that’s all a plus for the city,” Palumbo said.