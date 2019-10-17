California Rollin’ at Village Gate closed ‘indefinitely’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime sushi destination in Rochester is now closed.

A sign on the door at the California Rollin’ restaurant at the Village Gate reads,” California Rollin’ will be closed indefinitely. Sorry for any inconvenience. Thank you.”

Sign on the window of the California Rollin’ sushi restaurant in Rochester’s Village gate. (News 8 WROC Photo/Patrick Riley)

Thomas Beaman, the original owner of California Rollin’ and father of the current owner, told News 8 that he wasn’t prepared to speak about the “indefinite” closure Thursday, but that he would hold a news conference Friday at the restaurant to further discuss the business going forward.

