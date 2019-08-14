Calabresella brings 3rd generation flavor to Park Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calabresella New York Style Deli, a family owned business in the Rochester region since the late 1960s, has opened a third store in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

Third-generation owner Dominic Mammoliti was excited to expand the business when he saw some prime real estate became available.

“Park Avenue is a well-kept neighborhood with some very fine businesses,” said Mammoliti. “We hope to make our business a staple of Rochester in which people from out of town can look forward to visiting.”

City Council member Elaine Spaull, and Director of Development Services Dana Miller joined Mammoliti and others for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening.

“Calabresella on Park has been a part of the Rochester area for years and it’s wonderful to see a family business reach new heights,” said Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in a press release. “This new addition to Park Avenue will bolster the vibrancy and variety of one of Rochester’s best-known neighborhoods.”

Calabresella specializes in subs, salads, coffee, and pastries, but is also known for their Italian meats, cheeses, and other Italian specialty items that are not commonly found in most grocery stores.

Calabresella is open seven days a week from 8 am. to 8 p.m. and offers free parking at their Park Avenue location. The original store is located on Buffalo Road in Gates and a second shop is located in Avon.