CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The River’s Edge Party House in Chili is officially no more.

A new Byrne Dairy & Deli is scheduled to be open at the corner location in May or June, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed to News 8. Construction started in December.

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road.

“We welcome their second location in Chili, and we hope they do well,” said Town Supervisor of Chili, David Dunning in a phone interview. The other location is at 3771 Chili Avenue.

Dunning added that he believes the old Party House was only offering intermittent events and banquets, and now this lot can be “used to its full potential.”