Editor’s note: Clarifies that the buy buy Baby in Henrietta is closing. We apologize for the error.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The buy buy Baby in Henrietta is set to close. This is according to their parent company’s website, Bed Bath & Beyond’s website.

This is one of multiple buybuy Babys set to close across the country. Over one hundred Bed Bath & Beyonds are set to close as well.

In a public filing early this year, “(Bed Bath & Beyond) expects to report net loss of approximately $385.8 million for the three months ended November 26, 2022.” The company has also announced it has defaulted on loans.

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

The timeline for the closure of buybuy Baby is not immediately available, but a spokesperson from Bed Bath & Beyond said this in an email Wednesday: “store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months.”

Check back with News 8 on this developing story