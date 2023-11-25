ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is a day for celebrating and supporting local businesses— Small Business Saturday.

“We’re employing locals so that’s how it goes, you spend your money here, it stays here. Spend your money somewhere else, it goes somewhere else— so not cool,” said Freddie, a vendor from Behind It All Warehouse.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by the SBA since 2011.

The administration says that there are nearly 32 million independent businesses that folks around the country can support today, and all season long.

“People should be down here because they get a better buck for their dollar,” said Mary from Mason Farms. “Their dollar goes further and the produce is just as good as you’re going to get in any grocery store.”

According to a press release by Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration, there are a few ways to support small businesses every day. Shoppers can generally make an effort to shop small and stimulate the local economy, buy gift cards for local businesses which may support them past the holiday season, give positive reviews or if you return something consider opting for store credit instead of a refund.

Of course, shopping at local markets also helps. The press release claims small businesses account for 98% of all New York State businesses, and support 40% of the private sector workforce.

The SBA says that small businesses need more support than ever this year, as they navigate the post-pandemic market. Mary says that before the pandemic the market was very crowded but ever since, foot traffic hasn’t been the same. Freddie, on the other hand, says that if people need certain items they can’t find at the market.

If you want to visit the Rochester Public Market it’s open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. However, because of the holiday the market will be open for the next three Sundays — until December 10.