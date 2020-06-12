Burgundy Basin, longtime local event venue, closing permanently in wake of pandemic

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Burgundy Basin, a longtime local event venue for weddings, showers, special events, meetings, seminars, picnics and more, is closing for good in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on the businesses Facebook page Friday said:

“The Burgundy Basin’s primary goal was to bring large groups together in celebration. Unfortunately, the current crisis has created immense challenges for our industry and has made the continuation of our business impossible. With tremendous regret we will be closing permanently. Letters have been sent to all with deposit refunds in full. Our intention was to get the letters into your hands before it became public.

We will miss being a part of your celebrations.

Thank you for being a loyal Burgundy Basin customer.”