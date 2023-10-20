ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Think again before you settle on just popcorn! When the Apple Cinemas on Monroe Avenue reopens, burgers and fries will be joining the menu!

BurgerFi will hit theatres when the location reopens. Both businesses will offer full-service outside of the theater — with BurgerFi being available through delivery services including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

BurgerFi at the Pittsford Plaza Apple Cinemas will also offer an in-theater service, allowing moviegoers to scan a QR code during their movie, and food will be delivered to their seats.

For BurgerFi’s full menu — which includes vegan options — click here.

News 8 has reached out to the Town of Greece for an anticipated opening date for the Apple Cinemas theater.