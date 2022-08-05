BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Whole Foods store in Brighton is planned to open by February 2023 after seven years of planning, the Daniele Family Company announced Friday.

According to officials with the Daniele Family Company, the date is subject to change if the lawsuits funded by Wegmans Food Markets prevail.

The company first submitted paperwork for a Whole Foods store to be built in Brighton in 2014. The plans were delayed due to the lawsuits, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the supply chain crisis.

The construction of the Brighton location has been criticized by local groups Brighton Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue because, according to them, they believe the project will negatively impact traffic and encroach in residential zones.