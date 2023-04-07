ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Opponents of the Whole Foods project in Brighton are asking the courts to prevent the grocery store from opening its doors next week.

Whole Foods’ grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.

That date was set after the project’s developers and the Town of Brighton won a key court case in which a Wegmans-backed group called Brighton Grassroots sued claiming fault with the approval process for the project, which sits just to the west of the Monroe Ave and Clover St. intersection.

Judge Scott Odorisi disagreed with that argument and told the developers they could move forward with the opening of Whole Foods.

Friday, the Whole Foods opponents announced they plan to appeal that decision and have asked New York State’s Appellate Division for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in order to prevent the opening of the remainder of the Whole Foods Plaza, which includes the Whole Foods grocery store.

In the court paperwork, the opponents’ attorney claims the recent trial provided “overwhelming evidence at trial showed that the Town improperly allowed a massive plaza to be built directly on top of the Auburn Trail.”

Danny Daniele, of Daniele Family Companies, which is developing Whole Foods Plaza, sent News 8 a response saying, “It’s no surprise Wegmans has chosen to appeal the ruling in another attempt to stop Whole Foods from opening in Rochester even after the judge ruled against them in the trial where the most riveting testimony came from their leader Howie Jacobson when he broke down and was forced to admit under oath that he lied to the public and was in fact paid by Wegmans to keep Whole Foods out of Rochester.”

News 8 has reached to Jacobson, Wegmans, Whole Foods, and Brighton’s supervisor for comment.