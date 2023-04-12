ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lines of customers were outside waiting in anticipation as Whole Foods in Brighton was getting ready to open its doors.

The store opened to its first batch of customers at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as lines of people wrapped around the building. The first 500 customers to enter the store were given free tote bags along with some extra items.

In addition, Whole Foods also presented officials from Oliver’s Organic Eggs with a check for 65,000 through the company’s Local Producer Loan Program, which has provided over 300 loans to local producers throughout the United States and Canada.

The opening comes one day after the Daniele Company said that a judge ruled against issuing a preliminary injunction to keep the doors of the store closed. The injunction was requested after Brighton Grassroots lost a lawsuit against Whole Foods, saying that there was fault with the project’s approval process, which the judge disagrees with.

After the grand opening, the store will shift to its regular hours of 8 a.m. through 9 p.m.

