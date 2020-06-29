1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

BP sells petrochemicals arm to Ineos for $5 billion

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows the BP logo at a petrol station in London. Energy company BP is writing off as much as $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels. (AP Photo/Caroline Spiezio, File)

LONDON (AP) — Oil and gas company BP has sold its global petrochemicals business to Ineos for $5 billion, part of its plan to shift activities to renewable sources of energy.

The company said in a statement Monday that the overlap of the petrochemicals business with the rest of the company is “limited” and that it takes “considerable capital” to grow these businesses. Petrochemicals are derived from oil and gas production and used to make industrial products like plastics or paints, among other things.

CEO Bernard Looney said the sale represents “another deliberate step in building a BP that can compete and succeed through the energy transition.”

The proceeds will be used to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and means it has reached its targeted amount of business sales a year earlier than scheduled.

Ineos will pay BP a deposit of $400 million and a further $3.6 billion on completion. An additional $1 billion will be deferred and paid in instalments next year.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the transaction is expected to complete by the end of 2020.

