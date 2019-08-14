Bock is back: Genesee gives classic ‘goat beer’ a bourbon twist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester beer enthusiasts familiar with Genesee Brewery are in for a rare summer treat this week.

Genesee’s Bock, known as “goat beer” for its unique label design, will make a summer debut Friday at the Genesee Brew House, with a unique twist.

The beer, usually available as an early spring release, spent seven months in Kentucky bourbon barrels. Genesee officials say the new limited-edition Barrel-Aged Bock combines “the iconic and hearty, full-flavored bock beer with the delicious soft notes of bourbon, vanilla, and oak.”

We are incredibly excited to bring to you a very special Bourbon Barrel-aged Genesee Bock. @deanjonesGBH put some of this year's batch in Kentucky bourbon barrels on 2/4 & we're releasing it Friday at the @GennyBrewHouse! Draft only, growlers & crowlers available. #ROC pic.twitter.com/AaleD1Iuxp — Genesee Brewery (@GeneseeBrewery) August 14, 2019

The 6.5% ABC beer will be available in specialty growlers and on draft at the Brewhouse Friday starting at 11 a.m.

“There is so much anticipation around our bock beer release every year that we wanted to do something special for those who love the goat,” said Brewmaster Dean Jones. “Early in the year our Genesee Brewmaster Steve Kaplan and I talked about what we could do. Steve offered to reserve about 36.5 kegs of the bock beer so we could age it in the Kentucky bourbon barrels. We have been tasting the beer regularly over the last seven months and it has aged beautifully. Rochester is going to love this beer! We don’t have a lot to go around, so my advice is, get the goat while you can!”

The Bock is back and Genesee officials say you goat to try it!