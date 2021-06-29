Bob Johnson acquires all 9 Dorschel dealerships in major expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bob Johnson Auto Group announced a major expansion on Tuesday with the purchase of all nine Dorschel Automotive Group locations on West Henrietta Road in Rochester.

The purchase will add nine new brands – Toyota, Nissan, Kia, Lexus, Infiniti, Maserati, VW, Mini Cooper and Alfa Romeo – to the company’s portfolio.

Prior to the Dorschel purchase, Bob Johnson Group comprised Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Mazda and Volkswagen brands. Officials with the dealership said it is one of the largest Chevy dealers in the U.S. and sells more GM vehicles than any other dealer in New York State.

“After 74 years on the Rochester automotive scene, the Dorschel family is exiting the car business, having sold our company and facilities to the Bob Johnson Auto Group,” said Rick Dorschel in a statement. “It is with deep gratitude that the Dorschel family thanks all of our staff (past and present), customers, vendors, and the Rochester community at large, for their loyalty, consideration, support and friendship for three quarters of a century. We have been blessed to have had the opportunity to partner with and service you and we thank you, very, very much!”

The Bob Johnson Auto Group has retained all Dorschel employees and now employs more than 1200 people. They have also announced over 50 active job openings in all positions.