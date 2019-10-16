Blue Cross Arena extends partnership with The Distillery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Blue Cross Arena has announced an expanded partnership with The Distillery, making the local restaurant the official wing and wing sauce of the venue.

“We are extremely proud and honored to continue our partnership with the Amerks and Knighthawks organizations, and now to extend our relationship and provide The Distillery signature wing sauces to Blue Cross Arena,” said Peter Psyllos, the president of The Distillery Restaurant in a statement.

For this season, every Wednesday — starting October 23 — Amerks home games will be “Wing Wednesday,” featuring one of The Distillery’s five signature wing sauces at the Chef Stand, located in the upper concourse of the Blue Cross Arena,

Guests will have the option to choose form traditional Buffalo (medium or hot), barbecue, sweet and spicy, and buffalo garlic parm.

This partnership announcement comes at a time when the Blue Cross Arena has struggled at times with booking events.

Earlier in 2019, the annual Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention moved to Pennsylvania after they could not reach an agreement with the Blue Cross Arena’s new management team, Pegula Sports.

As a result, Rochester lost an estimated 10,000 visitors that have come to this area since 1994. Other popular shows like Disney on Ice and Sesame Street Live may not be returning to the Blue Cross Arena as those parties couldn’t reach an agreement either.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment took over daily operations of the Blue Cross Arena from SMG in 2018.

The Amerks will play at the Blue Cross Arena this Friday. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. against the Cleveland Monsters.