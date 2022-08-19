ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — August is National Black Business Month, a month dedicated to acknowledging and appreciating black-owned businesses across the country.

Urban Euphoria in downtown Rochester has only been open for two years, but they’ve already made a big impact on the community.

The event center was started by two female comedians, who met while performing on set one day and quickly became friends.

“She does the shirt. She did the logo. She’s great with the branding and stuff. I’m for the people. I’m the Social Butterfly. So it just meshes. It just makes sense,” said Charletta Broome, the Co-owner and CFO of Urban Euphoria.

Broome and her business partner, Jnicolle Glover, realized quickly after meeting that they had a shared passion for wanting to bring something unique and exciting to the city.

“We got into this business because we recognized a need in the community for a safe space to entertain, for people to express their different cultures and show their diverseness. It didn’t exist before Urban Euphoria,” said CEO Jnicolle Glover.

In the last two years, Urban Euphoria has hosted hundreds of events inside the historic Jonathan Child Mansion, which was built by the first mayor of Rochester.

“We’ve had all types of events from weddings, baby showers, board meetings, corporate retreats, proms, we just finished a huge prom season and we had several city schools in the prom season this year,” Glover said.

They also host Happy Hours on Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m., where a local DJ comes in to help them have some fun.

“He does anything, genre music from 80s and 90s, Hip hop, up to now, and always, it’s a great time,” Broome said. “We have food, your favorite Friday foods, chicken wings, fish fries. I heard it’s the best in town.”

Broome and Glover say their goal with Urban Euphoria is to provide a space for people to make memories, while helping out other businesses along the way, especially after the pandemic.

“We’ve partnered with a lot of people who were able to continue to keep themselves viable during this time,” Broome said. “We work with a lot of chefs, a lot of caterers. A lot of businesses did not survive, and so those partnerships, we were able to really help each other out.”









With August being Black Business Month, this time is a reminder of the hard work so many local business owners put in every day to make their companies successful.

“It means so much to me to just even be included as a black business owner,” Glover said. “Two years ago, I wasn’t a black business owner, so this is acceptance into a small club of dedicated entrepreneurs, who I see every day working their butt off, it just means so much to us to be included.”

Glover adds she and Broome are both from Rochester and it’s been incredible to see the community support them along their journey.

“It’s gratifying beyond measure to see people that we’ve grown up with and gone to school with, come back and do business with us, or even some of our teachers, some of the principals from schools we’ve attended, come back and do business with us,” Glover said. “It means a lot to us.”

Broome adds Black Americans have a lot of buying power and it’s important to keep circulating the money in the communities they live in.

“When we keep money in the community, it opens up and it provides other opportunities,” Broome said. “We want to not set the standard, but kind of an example to someone who may want to go out on their own. It can be done. So for us, for me, that means a lot.”

Currently, Urban Euphoria is one of eight finalists for RIT’s Center for Urban Entrepreneurship ‘Roc the Pitch Competition’. The competition gives one winner $25,000 dollars to help grow and support their company.

“I think this pitch is a great opportunity to help someone who’s just starting off, or to just scale up what they have going on,” Broome said. “We’re amongst eight other great entrepreneurs, really just trying to make our mark in the world or even here in Rochester.”

To learn more about Urban Euphoria, you can visit their website or call 585-542-9922.