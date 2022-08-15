ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — August is Black Business Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the Black-owned businesses in our community. News 8 is highlighting some of the businesses that are making a difference in the greater Rochester region.

Queen Hammonds is the owner of Entourage Beauty Bar, a venture she began when she was just 22-years-old. The beauty bar is a full-service salon.

“We offer hair, lash extensions, Yoni steaming, Brazilian waxing, facial waxing, and we also just added a mimosa bar, I can’t leave that out,” Hammonds laughed. “For our products, we have lash extensions for other lash techs, we have lash extension glue, we have lash strips for people who don’t wear lash extensions, we have waist shapers… we have a little bit of everything in stock.”

Hammonds has a beauty bar on South Clinton Avenue, but she also has salon suites at the Marketplace Mall that are used to train other business owners.

“We have a bunch of different business owners under one roof, so it’s perfect for them for building their clientele, or even if they have already have an established clientele, to help them grow their business,” Hammonds said. “I also do training classes at that location, so I train for lash extensions, body contouring and Yoni steaming.”











Though she already has two business locations at 28-years-old, Hammonds said this is just the beginning of her work. While the journey has been demanding, Hammonds said she’s very passionate about helping women see their full potential.

“That’s why everything that I do is like: I want to see immediate results, so like wearing lashes and as you get up and you don’t have to wait, on body contouring you see same-day results. I like for women to leave my salon fill in as encouraged as they can. I love it,” Hammonds said.

With August being Black Business Month, Hammonds said it’s more important than ever to support local businesses, especially with the pandemic’s effect on small businesses.

“I think it’s very important to uplift the businesses in our community right now, so I think that Black Business month will be good for everyone to go out and just help support the community and help the community grow during these times because I’m sure a lot of businesses have took a decline since last year,” Hammonds said.

If you’d like to learn more about Entourage Beauty Bar, you can visit www.entouragebeautybar.com. You can also call 585-435-4006.

The Entourage Suites are located at Marketplace Mall: 590 Miracle Mile Drive in Rochester.