ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bill Carpenter, the CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), announced that he is retiring by the end of June 2023.

According to Carpenter, he worked with RTS for 12 years — 11 of those years he served as the CEO.

In a statement, Carpenter gave his thanks to those that helped him throughout his tenure at RTS.

“I thank the RGRTA Board of Commissioners for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve and support our employees and customers,” Carpenter said. “I thank the RTS team for showing me the true meaning of service, for everything they have done for me personally and professionally, and for everything they continue doing for our community. I thank the many stakeholders and leaders we have worked with throughout the RTS service area for their collaboration, partnership, and support. And I thank the customers of RTS for working with us every day to build a transit system that meets their needs and provides the best service possible.”

Don Jeffries, the Chairman of the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, said they are beginning to conduct the search for the next CEO of RTS.

“With Bill’s official notice in hand, the Board will immediately begin its search for the next CEO of RTS,” Jeffries said. “We will begin that process by prioritizing an internal search. At the end of that process, we will either appoint a new candidate as CEO or expand the search to include external candidates.”