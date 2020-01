Bar Louie, a nationwide restaurant chain known for its cocktail and burgers, has closed its Henrietta location.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Bar Louie, a nationwide restaurant chain known for its cocktail and burgers, has closed its Henrietta location.

According to a Facebook post by the restaurant on Sunday, its last day of business was Saturday, January 25.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday and said the company expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.

According to the Facebook post, the Greece location is still open.