They are renovating the old McGregor’s building on Empire Boulevard. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Buffalo based restaurant Bar-Bill officially opened their doors at their Penfield expansion Friday, News 8 confirmed.

This is the third location for the popular wing, beef on weck, and beer establishment — with the other two in East Aurora near Buffalo, and Clarence.

On tap, Bar-Bill will feature lager and IPA options from Genesee Brewing Co. and K2 Brothers Brewing.

The site was formerly occupied by McGregor’s.

Bar-Bill is now open at 1129 Empire Blvd. from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, with the bar closing at 11 p.m.

For more information, and the full menu, click here.