Australia faces ‘sobering’ future economy due to coronavirus

Breaking News
156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Australia faces ‘sobering’ future economy due to coronavirus

Business
Posted: / Updated:
Josh Frydenberg

FILE – In this April 2, 2019, file photo, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg addresses the media as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Treasurer Frydenberg said the country faces a “sobering” economic outlook due to the effects of the coronavirus and said it would have the largest deficit in its history when a revised budget is released in October. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s treasurer said Tuesday the country faces a “sobering” economic outlook due to the effects of the coronavirus and will have its largest-ever deficit when a revised budget is released in October.

The 2020-21 federal budget was due to be released Tuesday. But the government was forced to delay it until it assesses the full economic cost of the coronavirus.

“Overall, the economic data has been sobering,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Parliament on the first day of a scheduled three-day sitting this week. He said he expects gross domestic product (GDP) will fall more than 10% in the June quarter, representing the biggest fall on record.

Frydenberg did not say what the government’s deficit will be. The financial year in Australia ends on June 30.

Frydenberg had a lengthy coughing spell during his speech to Parliament, forcing him to stop several times to takes sips of water. He later said he was in isolation while he awaits the results of a test for the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “Following the receipt of his advice, I immediately left Parliament House to be tested and will await the result in isolation. I expect the result of my test to be provided tomorrow.”

Other lawmakers present during Frydenberg’s speech appeared to be observing social distancing. The most prominent Australian lawmaker known to have had the virus is Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who has since recovered.

The federal government allocated more than 230 billion Australian dollars ($148 billion) in measures to offset the virus impact, more than half of that aimed at helping eligible employers keep their businesses afloat.

“Given the level of uncertainty, our economic measures provide more than financial relief,” Fydenberg said. “They provide a psychological boost as well.”

Earlier, Frydenberg had forecast unemployment would double to 10%.

Australia, with an economy about the size of Spain’s, is thought to have entered its first recession in three decades this year.

But Frydenberg said the additional support for employers and employees during the pandemic being sought by the opposition was unlikely to happen.

“Australians know there is no money tree,” Frydenberg said. “What we borrow today, we must repay in the future. Temporary and targeted, the new spending measures were not designed to go forever but to build a bridge to the recovery phase.”

Frydenberg said the underlying cash deficit at the end of March was A$22.4 billion ($14.4 billion), almost A$10 billion ($6.5. billion) higher than the government forecast in December’s midyear budget update.

When Frydenberg released the 2019-20 budget in April 2019, he said Australia was “back in the black,” with a A$7.1 billion ($4.6 billion) surplus forecast this financial year. But the government revised its surplus forecast to A$5 billion ($3.2 billion) in December — before devastating wildfires and the coronavirus hit the Australian economy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss